Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Saturday announced actor Sudheer Karamana as its candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, following the disqualification of incumbent MLA Antony Raju in an evidence tampering case.

Sudheer will contest as an LDF-backed independent in the seat, which was previously held by the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, an ally of the front.

Antony Raju's prospects of re-entering the fray were dashed after the Kerala High Court rejected his plea challenging a Sessions Court order that upheld his conviction in the case. With his party unable to find a suitable replacement, the LDF finalised Sudheer's candidature.

Sudheer will face UDF candidate C P John and BJP nominee Karamana Jayan in the constituency.

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Speaking to reporters, Sudheer said he would use the opportunity to serve the people. "As a local resident, I know every nook and corner of Thiruvananthapuram, as well as the issues and sentiments of the people," he said, seeking support from all sections of society.

Responding to a question on more actors entering politics, he noted that the representation of people from the film industry in Kerala politics remains relatively low compared to other states. "I see cinema and politics differently. I am a teacher and a film actor, both of which I consider part of social service. The ultimate aim is to live and work for society. I see this as an opportunity to enter public life," he added.