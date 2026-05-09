Five-and-a-half-year-old girl sexually assaulted inside train; Kollam man held
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The Punalur Railway police on Saturday remanded to custody a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-and-a-half-year-old girl inside the Palaruvi Express near Kollam. The accused has been identified as Danish (40), a native of Kollam.
The girl, a native of Tenkasi, was travelling with around 30 family members after visiting a religious place in Edathua. She was sleeping on the floor of the general compartment with her grandfather when, at around 1 am, the accused allegedly took her away and assaulted her, police said.
Based on CCTV visuals, police launched an investigation and later apprehended the accused. He was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
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