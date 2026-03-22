Kozhikode: The return of former LDF-backed MLA in Koduvally Karat Razack to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) marks a significant political shift in Kozhikode district, particularly in the Koduvalli assembly constituency, where his personal influence has long shaped electoral outcomes.

Once a prominent IUML leader who broke ranks after being denied a ticket in 2016, Razack's homecoming now comes at a politically sensitive moment, ahead of a high-stakes electoral battle. It was on Sunday morning that Razack arrived at Panakkad and accepted membership from the state president of IUML, Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

His return to the IUML is being viewed as more than a reconciliation—it signals a calculated political realignment that could tilt local equations in favour of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming Assembly election. With the party fielding P K Firoz in Koduvally, Razack's re-entry is expected to bring back sections of the traditional Muslim League vote base that had drifted away during his absence. This consolidation could prove crucial not only in Koduvally but also in neighbouring constituencies known for closely fought contests.

Razack had quit the Indian Union Muslim League just ahead of the 2016 Assembly election, when he was serving as a constituency-level secretary in Koduvally. Though initially considered for the party ticket, the leadership eventually fielded M A Razack, prompting his exit.

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Contesting as an LDF-backed independent in 2016, Razack went on to win the seat by a narrow margin of 573 votes. He secured 61,033 votes, defeating the IUML candidate, who polled 60,460 in a closely contested race.

Despite retaining a strong support base during his tenure as MLA, Razack failed to secure re-election in 2021. He was defeated by senior IUML leader M K Muneer by a margin of 6,344 votes, marking a turning point in his political trajectory.

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The defeat and the subsequent strain in his relationship with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) gradually distanced him from the coalition that once backed him. There were later reports suggesting he might align with former Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, along with other like-minded independents. However, Anvar eventually joined the Trinamool Congress, and Razack chose a different political path.

Welcoming him back at Panakkad, IUML state president Hyderali Shihab Thangal said that Razack's return to the party was unconditional and that he would actively participate in the party's election campaign.

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Senior leader P K Kunhalikutty expressed confidence that Razack's homecoming would strengthen the UDF, noting that its impact would be felt not only in Koduvalli but across Kozhikode district.

Razack, meanwhile, said that growing disconnect with the LDF leadership, including ministers and former ministers, led to his decision to part ways with the front. Currently serving as chairman of the Madrassa Teachers Welfare Fund Board, he is expected to resign from the post following his decision to sever ties with the LDF.

This time, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded RJD leader Saleem Madavur as an independent candidate in Koduvalli, while M A Razack—who was once defeated by Karat Razack in Koduvally—is now contesting as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate in the neighbouring Kunnamangalam constituency