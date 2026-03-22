KSU Thrissur district president Gokul Guruvayoor has moved the Kerala High Court against Guruvayur NDA candidate B Gopalakrishnan over his remarks that the constituency has never had a Hindu MLA. In a Facebook post, Gokul said a writ petition was filed in the High Court seeking the disqualification of Gopalakrishnan, who is also a BJP state vice-president, for allegedly making communal remarks.

He said complaints have also been submitted to the District Collector, District Police Chief, State Election Commission and the Guruvayur ACP, seeking legal action, including disqualification, against the candidate for campaigning in a manner that promotes caste and religious divisions.

Gopalakrishnan had said that despite Hindus constituting 48 per cent of Guruvayur's population, the constituency has not had a Hindu MLA in the past 50 years. He also claimed that neither the LDF nor the UDF had fielded candidates from the Hindu community.

Referring to neighbouring Malappuram district, he said that, barring reserved constituencies, the UDF had not fielded Hindu candidates. "What a secular Kerala," he remarked, adding that it was time to "drive away temple looters and communal religious nationalists" from Guruvayur.