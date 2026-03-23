A total of 1,202 candidates will contest the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections across 140 constituencies, marking a 25.6 per cent increase from the 957 candidates in the 2021 polls, according to the available data released by the Election Commission till 8.30 pm on Monday.

Koduvally constituency in Kozhikode recorded the highest number of candidates at 18, making it the most crowded contest in the state. In Koduvally, a traditional stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the party has fielded P K Firoz, a youth wing leader, against Rashtriya Janata Dal's Saleem Madavoor, who is contesting as an Independent backed by the LDF.

Thiruvananthapuram and Taliparamba constituencies recorded 15 candidates each, while Kalpetta in Wayanad and Kuthuparamba and Peravoor in Kannur saw 14 candidates each.

District-wise data shows that Thiruvananthapuram leads with 136 candidates, followed by Kozhikode (131) and Malappuram (128). Northern and central districts such as Kannur (117), Thrissur (108) and Palakkad (108) also reported high numbers.

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At the other end, Wayanad recorded the lowest number of candidates at 28, largely due to having only three constituencies. It is followed by Pathanamthitta (32) and Kasaragod (33).

The voting in all 140 constituencies will be held on April 9, while the election results will be declared a month later on May 4.