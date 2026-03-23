Kochi: As the filing of nominations for the Kerala Assembly elections drew to a close on Monday, several candidates, including Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, submitted their papers before the election authorities.

Satheesan, accompanied by senior leaders, filed his nomination before the Additional Tehsildar in Paravur around noon. The UDF candidate’s nomination fee was paid by the Plachimada Agitation Council, which had led protests against the Coca-Cola plant in Palakkad.

Addressing the media after filing his papers, the Congress leader alleged that the “CPM-BJP deal” was not limited to Palakkad but extended to several other constituencies as well. He claimed that in the Konni constituency in Pathanamthitta, where BJP leader K Surendran had contested in the 2021 elections, the seat has now been allotted to NDA ally BDJS.

“NDA has fielded a Twenty20 candidate in the Ranni constituency, where the Sabarimala temple is located. The candidate has said he will not raise Sabarimala-related issues in the election, stating that there has been no wrongdoing on the part of the state government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan further alleged that similar understandings exist in Kasaragod, Manjeshwar, and Palakkad, where arrangements are in place to ensure each other’s victory.

Reiterating his allegations in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank case, he claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe launched in 2024 was part of a deal to help the BJP win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After that, the Thrissur Pooram was disrupted, and the BJP’s victory was ensured. Was there any action from the ED after the BJP’s victory in Thrissur? It was part of the deal,” he alleged.

He also claimed that ADGP MR Ajith Kumar had held talks with RSS leaders on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was initially denied by everyone, including the RSS. Later, they said there was nothing wrong with such a meeting. These kinds of deals have happened earlier,” Satheesan said.

He asserted that all such alleged deals between the BJP and CPM would be exposed and added that the election would mark the end of what he termed “misgovernance” by the LDF government. He also said Kerala would continue to remain a secular state.

“In the coming days, I will reveal more constituencies where such deals have taken place between the CPM and the BJP,” he said.

Earlier, UDF leaders had alleged that the CPM and BJP had reached an understanding in Palakkad, following which the Left fielded an independent candidate. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed the allegations and accused the Congress of supporting the BJP in Kerala and elsewhere. Amid the war of words, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Congress, fearing defeat in Palakkad, had made baseless claims.

Jose K Mani, PV Anvar file nominations

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani filed his nomination before the Meenachil Tehsildar in Pala. BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan filed his papers at the Tehsildar’s office in Guruvayoor.

Trinamool Congress leader PV Anvar, contesting as a UDF candidate in Beypore, also filed his nomination. MLA Uma Thomas filed her papers in Thrikkakkara.