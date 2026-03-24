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Vadakara: Complaints have been rife against allowing only one-way traffic in the road up to national highway junction in Adakkatheru to ease the traffic at Market Road. People have been urging the authorities to allow two-way traffic on the road between Anjuvilakku Junction and Convent Road beyond the Market Road.

The shortcut from three roads near the Convent and Townhall to Adakkatheru Junction has been lost as the entire road is turned into one way. Now, vehicles have to enter the national highway from the road near SGMSB School. However, the road where these roads connect are in a dilapidated state, making it difficult for vehicles to pass.

Currently, there are no issues for vehicles to travel both ways from Adakkatheru Junction to Convent. Traffic congestions have become a common thing in Market Road as vehicles are carelessly and illegally parked on the roadsides.

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