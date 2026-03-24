Nemom's Indian National Congress candidate KS Sabarinathan on Tuesday said that he would file an official complaint against his rival and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for "not including in his election affidavit the details of his ₹200-crore worth ultra-modern mansion in Bangalore's Koramangala".

Sabarinathan has based his allegation on a post uploaded by Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) on its X post on March 23. Here is what the INC Kerala post says: "BJP candidate from Nemom constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has not disclosed his residence, a 49,000 sq ft mansion in Koramangala 3rd Block, Bengaluru, in his affidavit."

It goes on to say that "This is a 1.07 acre property in one of the most expensive locations in the country, where many Indian billionaires live. Land here costs around ₹35,000 to ₹50,000 per sq ft or more. By a fair estimate, the land value alone could be around ₹200 crore." A perusal of his affidavit, however, shows that Chandrasekhar has not kept his Koramangala house a secret. But the "approximate market value" he has assigned to his house is ₹15.07 crore, not ₹200 crore.

In his 2024 affidavit, for the Lok Sabha polls, Chandrasekhar had valued the same house at ₹14.40 crore, an appreciation of 7.3 per cent. While the Congress claims it is a 49,000 sq ft mansion, Chandrasekhar's affidavit says it is 9600 sq ft. The INC Kerala X handle has also uploaded a property tax receipt that a 'Rajeev Chandrasekhar' was given on March 17. Along with penalty and interest, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has paid Rs 5.03 lakh as property tax.

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The house address in this tax receipt is given as 408 Koramangala 3rd Block. But the address in Chandrasekhar's affidavit is 419, 2nd A Cross 8th Main, 3rd Block, Koramangala. Onmanorama did an AI overview with this prompt: "What is the value of a 9600 sq ft property in 2nd A Cross 8th Main, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bangalore". The answer: "... it could be valued anywhere from ₹38.4 Crore to over ₹48 Crore, and potentially higher if it is a corner plot or near prime landmarks."

Chandrasekhar's affidavit had caused a stir in 2024 because he had stated that his taxable income for the whole of 2021-22 was just ₹680. The same figure is present in the 2026 affidavit, too. However, his taxable income for 2024-25 is shown as ₹92.92 lakh. For 2023-24, it was ₹85.26 lakh.

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His and his wife's deposits in banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies have come down in barely one and a half years. What was nearly ₹11 crore in 2024 is now ₹5.54 crore. Nonetheless, the value of Chandrasekhar's and wife's bonds, debentures and shares in companies have increased sixfold: from ₹5.32 crore in 2024 it has shot up to ₹40.95 crore.