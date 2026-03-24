Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is stepping up efforts to secure crude oil and gas from all available sources as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East threatens to trigger a global energy crisis.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister described the situation in the region as "deeply concerning" and reiterated that India supports peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi said India's priority is to push for de-escalation and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. "The longer this crisis continues, the more serious its consequences will be," the prime minister warned, adding that India is engaging all stakeholders to encourage a peaceful resolution.

India is facing a sharp cooking gas crunch after the war spilled into the Strait of Hormuz- a critical route through which a large share of the country's natural gas imports pass.

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The disruption has begun to ripple across sectors. Several hotels and restaurants have shut operations or stopped taking orders, while households are also starting to feel the strain of tightening supplies.

Commenting on India's efforts for energy security, he said that in the past 11 years, India has built strategic oil reserves of 53 lakh metric tonnes, with work underway to add another 65 lakh metric tonnes of capacity.

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In addition, the government has launched a ₹70,000-crore shipbuilding initiative aimed at strengthening logistics and reducing dependence on external supply chains, he said.