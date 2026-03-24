Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that some people expected him to call G Sudhakaran a derogatory name, but he had not done so. Addressing the media, he said that people had expected him to call Sudhakaran a ‘chetta’, but he had not done so, and clarified that he had only described Sudhakaran’s actions as ‘chettatharam’, meaning politically despicable conduct.

“I do not understand when this word became obscene or unparliamentary. I have been using this expression for a long time. I have said it before you and in public forums across Kerala—that we are not the kind of people who indulge in politically despicable acts for a handful of votes or a few seats.

“Does that mean I am calling everyone ‘chetta’? No. It simply means we do not engage in such politically despicable behaviour for electoral gains. I have been saying this for decades. This is commonly said in public platforms in Kerala—if someone behaves in a despicable manner, it is described as ‘chettatharam’.

“Does that mean I personally called him ‘chetta’? Did I change his name and address him in that way? No. I did not personally abuse him. But when there is betrayal in one’s political stand, it is natural to call it out. When we say ‘traitor’ or ‘class traitor’, it refers to political positions and actions. Such expressions are part of political discourse. That is how it should be understood,” he said.

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Earlier in an interview with Manorama News, Vijayan described dissident CPM leader Sudhakaran's decision to contest from Ambalappuzha with UDF support as "utterly despicable", saying he had no other word to describe it.

Congress leaders rallied behind the Chief Minister’s remarks, with Opposition Leader VD Satheesan demanding that he withdraw his statement against Sudhakaran and issue an apology.

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"G Sudhakaran is an exemplary Communist and a widely respected public figure. The Chief Minister used a term that should not be directed at a political opponent," he said. The dissident CPM leader said he takes pride in being called “despicable” (chetta), clarifying that the term “chetta” refers to huts (Known as “chettakudil” in Malayalam) associated with the poor and working class.

He argued that using the word as an insult amounts to demeaning these sections of society. Recalling his early life, Sudhakaran said he lived in a thatched hut until the age of 18 and spent his childhood in modest circumstances.

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He alleged that the Chief Minister lacks an understanding of the nuances of the Malayalam language and has not read a dictionary. While stating that he would continue to criticise Vijayan, Sudhakaran said he would not use abusive language, describing restraint as a matter of principle. He added that even if he were called “vatta” (trevally fish) instead of “chetta”, he would refrain from using offensive words.