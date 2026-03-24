Koothattukulam: A stone quarry that operates at Adukuzhi in Mannathur has become a major concern for local residents, who allege that its activities are steadily drying up nearby wells and streams.

The region has around seventy streams, many of which have begun to run dry since quarrying activities commenced. According to local residents, even the agricultural lands, which earlier depended on these water sources, are now forced to rely on water supplied by tanker lorries.

Allegations have also been raised that blasting at the quarry is not being carried out in accordance with prescribed norms, with the blasts strong enough to cause tremors in houses across the region, leaving residents living in fear. Locals further allege that around nine acres of Puramboke land in the area is also being targeted by the quarrying lobby for stone extraction.

The MVIP canal aqueduct and two check dams are located just a few metres from the quarry site.

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Highlighting their grievances, the Mannathur Residents Association has submitted a complaint to the panchayat secretary. Residents also pointed out that overloaded trucks are frequently using the MLA Padi–Adukuzhi road, causing significant damage. Dust and chemical emissions from the quarry are also reported to be triggering a range of health issues among nearby residents.

They further stated that blasting activities carried out at a height of around 200 metres are lowering groundwater levels and altering the natural course of streams. The complaint also flags concerns over chemical waste polluting local water sources.

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Local residents are now preparing to launch strong protests demanding the closure of the quarry.