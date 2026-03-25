Alappuzha: A 12-year-old boy drowned in a pond adjacent to a temple at Panachamood in Haripad, Onattukara, on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Akshay, a Class 6 student of Nangiarkulangara UP School.

According to Haripad Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the incident occurred around 3 pm. "When we retrieved him, he had already passed away. Akshay was with two other children, but they got scared and ran when he drowned," an official said.

Officials said the pond is around six feet deep and lacks firm ground in several places. "Even our team found it difficult to locate a solid footing during the rescue, making it easy for a child to drown. The boy is also believed to have not known how to swim," the official added.

The body has been shifted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to relatives thereafter.