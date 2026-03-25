Thiruvananthapuram: A total of 985 nominations have been accepted after scrutiny for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, according to Election Commission data released on Wednesday. In all, 2,125 nominations were filed. The last date for withdrawal is Thursday, after which the final list of candidates will be published. Polling in the state is scheduled on April 9, with counting on May 4.

Thiruvananthapuram district recorded a relatively high number of candidates, with 16 in Thiruvananthapuram constituency and 10 in Nemom after scrutiny. In Kozhikode, Koduvally has 17 candidates, among the highest in the state.

Kerala CEO Rathan U Kelkar said the poll machinery is fully geared up, with around 1.75 lakh polling personnel deployed and undergoing training across districts. The Commission has also launched 'E-Vidya', an online training platform for officials. Highlighting measures to ensure inclusivity and transparency, the official said steps are being taken to streamline voting from home. For the first time, media personnel will be eligible for postal ballots.