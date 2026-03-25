2.71 crore voters to decide fate of candidates in Kerala Assembly polls
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Total number of eligible voters in Kerala for the upcoming Assembly elections is 2,71,96,936, comprising general and service voters.
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The final electoral roll was finalized on March 15, incorporating applications received up to that date, with a supplementary list adding 78,156 voters.
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Voter enrolment has been frozen by the Election Commission until after the election results are announced.
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Thiruvananthapuram: A total of 2.71 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. As per the final electoral roll, there are 2,71,96,936 eligible voters, including 2,71,42,952 general voters and 53,984 service voters.
After the final voters’ list was prepared on February 21, an additional 78,156 voters were included through a supplementary list. The latest roll was finalised by incorporating enrolments up to March 15.
Although the Election Commission had earlier announced that voters could enrol until March 23—the last date for filing nominations—authorities included only those who had applied by March 15. The cut-off was revised as it takes seven to ten days to process and verify applications before adding names to the electoral roll, an official said.
The Election Commission has now frozen the voters’ list for the Assembly polls, and fresh enrolments will be allowed only after the results are announced.
Voters for Assembly poll
- Total voters: 2,71,96,936
- General voters: 2,71,42,952
- Men: 1,32,20,811
- Women: 1,39,21,868
- Transgender: 273
Overseas (NRI) voters: 2,42,093
- Men: 2,04,218
- Women: 37,867
- Transgender: 8
- Service voters
- Total: 53,984
- Men: 51,330
- Women: 2,654.