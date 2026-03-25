Thiruvananthapuram: Scorching heat continues to grip Kerala, with maximum temperatures crossing 35°C in several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed all districts except Idukki and Wayanad under yellow alert till March 26.

According to the IMD forecast, Palakkad and Kollam are likely to record maximum temperatures of up to 38°C. Temperatures in seven districts—Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur—are expected to touch 37°C, while Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod may record 36°C.

As per the IMD alert, temperatures in these 12 districts are likely to rise by 2 to 3°C above normal, except in hilly regions. The warning has been in place since March 24, as the state continues to experience hot and humid weather conditions.

UV levels rise

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said the ultraviolet (UV) index continues to soar, increasing the risk of sunburn and skin and eye-related ailments.

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According to the latest data from KSDMA, Konni (Pathanamthitta), Munnar (Idukki), and Thrithala (Palakkad) recorded the highest UV index of 9. An orange alert has been issued for seven places—Kottarakkara (8), Konni (9), Chengannur (8), Changanassery (8), Munnar (9), Thrithala (9) and Ponnani (8)—where the UV index crossed 7 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kalamassery, Ollur, Beypore and Mananthavady have been placed under a yellow alert.

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The KSDMA has launched a heat risk reduction campaign to raise awareness about precautionary measures to prevent health issues among people and domestic animals.

The KSDMA has issued a public health advisory urging people to exercise extreme caution while venturing outdoors between 10 am and 3 pm, when UV levels are at their peak.

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It has also advised people engaged in outdoor work, fishermen, gig workers, tourists, bike riders, cancer patients, and those with low immunity to take special precautions.

Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA