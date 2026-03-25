Heat intensifies in Kerala; UV levels rise, yellow alert in 12 districts till Mar 26
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Kerala is experiencing severe heat with maximum temperatures exceeding 35°C in many districts, leading to yellow alerts from the IMD in all districts except Idukki and Wayanad until March 26, with some areas expected to reach 38°C.
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The UV index in Kerala is high, posing risks of sunburn and eye/skin ailments, with an orange alert issued for seven locations where the UV index has surpassed 7.
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The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has launched a heat risk reduction campaign, issuing public health advisories and safety guidelines to protect people, domestic animals, and specific vulnerable groups from heat-related health issues and other risks like wildfires.
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Thiruvananthapuram: Scorching heat continues to grip Kerala, with maximum temperatures crossing 35°C in several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed all districts except Idukki and Wayanad under yellow alert till March 26.
According to the IMD forecast, Palakkad and Kollam are likely to record maximum temperatures of up to 38°C. Temperatures in seven districts—Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur—are expected to touch 37°C, while Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod may record 36°C.
As per the IMD alert, temperatures in these 12 districts are likely to rise by 2 to 3°C above normal, except in hilly regions. The warning has been in place since March 24, as the state continues to experience hot and humid weather conditions.
UV levels rise
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said the ultraviolet (UV) index continues to soar, increasing the risk of sunburn and skin and eye-related ailments.
According to the latest data from KSDMA, Konni (Pathanamthitta), Munnar (Idukki), and Thrithala (Palakkad) recorded the highest UV index of 9. An orange alert has been issued for seven places—Kottarakkara (8), Konni (9), Chengannur (8), Changanassery (8), Munnar (9), Thrithala (9) and Ponnani (8)—where the UV index crossed 7 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Kalamassery, Ollur, Beypore and Mananthavady have been placed under a yellow alert.
The KSDMA has launched a heat risk reduction campaign to raise awareness about precautionary measures to prevent health issues among people and domestic animals.
The KSDMA has issued a public health advisory urging people to exercise extreme caution while venturing outdoors between 10 am and 3 pm, when UV levels are at their peak.
It has also advised people engaged in outdoor work, fishermen, gig workers, tourists, bike riders, cancer patients, and those with low immunity to take special precautions.
Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA
- The authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks:
- Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.
- Carry umbrellas or wear caps and sunglasses while outdoors.
- Wear cotton clothes that cover the body fully.
- Take rest under the shade during travel.
- Stay hydrated with water, juices, and ORS; avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables.
- Ensure proper ventilation in homes, schools, and workplaces.
- Conduct fire audits in markets, buildings, and waste treatment plants.
- Tourists and residents near forest areas should remain alert to wildfire risks.
- Educational institutions must ensure safe drinking water and proper classroom ventilation.
- Companies should ensure the safety of gig workers and provide adequate break times.
- Media personnel and police officers should avoid prolonged sun exposure.
- Public events should be avoided between 11 am and 3 pm; if unavoidable, organisers must provide water and shade.
- Adjust working hours for construction workers, farmers, and street vendors to ensure rest.
- Do not allow cattle to graze in the afternoon or leave pets tied outdoors.
- Provide water for animals and birds.
- Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.
- Conserve water and carry drinking water while travelling.
- Consult a doctor immediately if discomfort is felt.
- Follow official advisories issued by the weather department and KSDMA.