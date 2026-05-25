Idukki: DCC president C P Mathew has reiterated and defended the decision to appoint Nikil Paily, the first accused in the Dheeraj murder case as a member of the District Congress Committee, and has also demanded a reinvestigation into the case. SFI activist and student Dheeraj Rajendran was murdered during a college union election at Government Engineering College in Idukki.

Responding to criticism, Mathew said the Congress does not need instructions from the CPM district secretary in deciding its office-bearers. He said Nikhil Paily was appointed using his authority after considering his past service to the party.

He also claimed that a Congress-level inquiry had found Nikhil Paily and other accused innocent. Mathew further said the party would approach the Home Department seeking a reinvestigation into the murder of Dheeraj. He also alleged that the CPM had fielded and elected individuals facing criminal cases.

The murder took place on January 10, 2022, and the police arrested eight Youth Congress and KSU activists, including Nikhil Paily, in connection with the case. However, the weapon allegedly used in the murder was not recovered. After spending a long period in jail, all the accused are now out on bail. Charges have already been framed and read out, and the trial is expected to begin soon.

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The case had earlier triggered controversy after then KPCC president K Sudhakaran described Dheeraj’s death as a “martyrdom invited upon himself.” No major disciplinary action was reportedly taken by the Congress against any of the accused, including Nikhil Paily, who was then Youth Congress Vazhathope mandalam president. Advocate S Ashokan, then KPCC general secretary, had represented the accused in court.

After being released on bail, Nikhil Paily remained active in party programmes and election campaigns and also took part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. In 2023, he was appointed vice chairman of the Youth Congress Outreach Cell.

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Another accused, Nidhin Lukose, was later appointed KSU district president. The sixth accused, Youth Congress leader Soimon Sunny, contested and won as a Congress candidate from Ward 6 in Attickal, Kanjikuzhi panchayat, and is currently serving as vice president of the panchayat.