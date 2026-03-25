Sulthan Bathery: The Forest Department is facing the wrath of villagers as the mission to capture the wild tusker ‘Muttikomban’ failed again. On Wednesday, officials resumed the hunt as the operation entered its fourth consecutive day.

The State Chief Wildlife Warden had ordered the department to either drive the tusker away or capture it alive using tranquilliser darts, after it continued to trigger panic in villages near the forest.

An 80-member team, including three veterinary experts and led by Dr Arun Zachariah, Chief Forest Veterinary Officer, has made several attempts since March 22 to dart the animal. However, none of the attempts hit the target.

The tusker, officially named Thathur Tusker (TT-1) and popularly known as Muttikomban, has been spreading terror in Vadakkanad and Valluvadi villages over the past few weeks. The animal killed Kadangath Naduveettil Rejeev (37), a farmer from Pachadi in Vadakkanad, around midnight on March 3. It has also been destroying crops regularly, triggering a series of farmer protests.

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Failed missions trigger protests

The Forest Department’s failure to capture the animal has infuriated farmers, with some alleging deliberate delay.

According to Prince PY, a farmer from Vadakkanad, the department had multiple opportunities on Monday to fire tranquilliser darts but failed, citing technical issues. He claimed that the animal entered the forest in full view of officials without any attempt to shoot it.

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“It appears to be an eyewash. They seem to be avoiding capture until a court order is issued, as someone has approached the High Court against capturing the animal,” he said. “Every day they track the animal, attempt to dart it, ensure the attempt fails, and then announce they will resume the mission the next day. We have lost faith in the Forest Department.”

However, Wayanad Wildlife Warden Varun Daliah offered a different account. He said the animal displayed unpredictable behaviour and charged at the team during attempts.

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“The doctor tried to dart the animal, but the attempt failed. The tusker ran back into the forest,” he said, adding that efforts will continue until the animal is captured.

It may be recalled that the Forest Department has begun constructing a kraal at the Muthanga Elephant Camp, after a gap of nine years, to house the tusker once it is captured. However, the mission has been delayed due to the animal’s evasiveness and alleged inefficiencies in execution.

According to officials, the tusker has developed a preference for cultivated crops and is willing to take high risks. Such habitual crop raiders are difficult to deter, as they repeatedly attempt to enter farmlands in search of food. The elephant typically reaches forest fringes around midnight and tries to break through fences until early morning.

Although forest personnel have been able to track the animal, they have repeatedly failed to capture it. Four kumki elephants from the Muthanga Elephant Camp—Pramukha, Surya, Vikram and Unnikrishnan—have been deployed along the forest border to prevent further incursions.