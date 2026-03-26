Kollam: For three decades, K G Biju has been a silent witness to the highs and tensions of elections, documenting them frame by frame as part of the Election Commission’s surveillance teams.

The 56-year-old, a resident of Kootikkada, has been consistently involved in monitoring poll expenditure and recording instances of misuse of public resources during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

This time, Biju has been assigned night surveillance duty at a static surveillance team check-post near Thattamala School junction. Over the years, his camera has captured numerous violations, including the illegal pasting of posters and graffiti on government buildings and public walls.

One such incident during a past Assembly election in the Kottarakkara constituency had drawn widespread media attention. When election officials attempted to erase a candidate’s image painted on a public well by pouring black oil over it, the candidate’s supporters allegedly tried to attack both the officials and Biju, who was filming the scene.

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Biju also vividly recalls an election in the Karunagappally constituency during the ballot paper era, when counting began in the morning but had to be repeated due to disputes. He meticulously recorded the prolonged counting process, which continued until noon the following day.

Among his many assignments, Biju has also filmed speeches consecutively by several national leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Harkishan Singh Surjeet and Vilasrao Deshmukh.

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Running a studio in Kootikkada, Biju now plans to call time on this three-decade-long association with election duty after the upcoming Assembly polls.