Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the “BJP seal” controversy, calling the incident “unbelievable” and “completely unacceptable.”

He also criticised the Kerala Police for acting against individuals who shared the controversial ECI letter with the BJP seal on social media, stating that such actions reflect an “intolerance toward criticism.”

Vijayan also clarified that with the Model Code of Conduct in force, the state police are currently under the Election Commission’s jurisdiction, limiting the state government’s direct control.

He urged the Central Election Commission to intervene in the matter and called on the poll body to refrain from actions that could be perceived as curbing free expression.

The controversy arose after an official letter sent by the ECI to various political parties allegedly contained an attachment bearing the seal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggering widespread criticism from opposition parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development, Vijayan questioned how such a serious lapse could occur in official communication from a constitutional body. He said it could not be dismissed as a mere clerical error and stressed that authorities have a responsibility to ensure such mistakes do not happen.

He also called for full transparency in the matter, insisting that the findings of the probe announced by the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer must be made public.

The CM strongly objected to reports that the police had issued notices to individuals who shared or criticised the email on social media. Among those reportedly served notices was Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress MP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When something wrong happens, everyone will criticise. I am also criticising it now. Isn’t that natural to criticise?” Vijayan asked, questioning the basis of the police action. He added that such actions by the police appear to have been taken on the instructions of the Election Commission and warned that it reflects an unhealthy intolerance toward criticism.