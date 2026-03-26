Alappuzha: The District Collector has directed the police to register a case over derogatory and defamatory remarks made against U Prathibha, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Kayamkulam, citing violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The action follows misogynistic remarks made against Prathibha by Muslim League leader and then UDF Kayamkulam convenor A Irshad during an election convention. In the wake of the controversy, the party suspended Irshad, while the UDF removed him from the convenor post.

The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) examined media reports and social media posts related to the incident and forwarded them to the district-level committee on the Model Code of Conduct. A screening committee, chaired by the Collector, also the district election officer, reviewed the materials, including video clips, and found a prima facie violation.

Based on this, the police have been directed to register a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including offences related to outraging the modesty of a woman, making baseless allegations during elections, spreading false statements that could influence the electoral outcome, and defamation.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the election convention, Irshad made personal remarks against Prathibha, questioning her performance as a public representative and targeting her appearance and personal life. He alleged that she was attempting to face the electorate again by "selling her oratory skills and physical beauty," and made insinuations about her personal and family background.

The remarks triggered sharp backlash from across political circles, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemning the statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incumbent MLA Prathibha is seeking a third consecutive term in Kayamkulam, widely considered an LDF stronghold. The controversy is likely to impact the campaign dynamics in the constituency, posing a challenge for the UDF and its candidate M Liju.