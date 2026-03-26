Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is facing a double impact of rising heat, with electricity demand touching an all-time high even as Ultra-Violet (UV) radiation levels spike across several districts. The state’s power grid came under significant pressure on Wednesday night as peak demand climbed to 5,802 MW, surpassing the previous record of 5,797 MW recorded on May 2, 2024.

While total daily consumption stood at 10.803 crore units, lower than the all-time high of 11.59 crore units recorded on May 3, 2024, the sharp spike in night-time demand points to increased dependence on cooling appliances such as air conditioners and fans amid the ongoing heat.

UV levels trigger alerts

At the same time, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and ICFOSS have issued alerts after high UV Index readings were recorded across the state over the past 24 hours. Data from 14 monitoring stations shows five regions falling under Orange (Konni, Munnar, Chengannur, Changanassery and Thrithala) alert and six under yellow alert.

Health risks and precautions

Authorities have warned that prolonged exposure to high UV radiation can lead to sunburn, skin damage, eye-related issues and long-term health complications.

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The public has been advised to:

Avoid direct sunlight between 10 am and 3 pm, when UV intensity is highest

Use protective gear such as hats, umbrellas and sunglasses while stepping out

Wear light-coloured, full-sleeve cotton clothing

Take extra precautions if engaged in outdoor work, including construction workers, fishermen, bike riders and tourists

Be cautious near reflective surfaces such as water bodies and sand, which can increase UV exposure

Officials said real-time UV Index updates from all 14 monitoring stations are available on the official portal, helping residents track exposure levels and plan their activities accordingly.

