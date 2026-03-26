Anchal: Wild boars that have been wreaking havoc in the region appear to have got a temporary reprieve!

With the election Model Code of Conduct in force, shooters in Kollam district will not be permitted to cull the animals until the restrictions are lifted, as the government has directed that all firearms be surrendered. Consequently, guns will remain deposited in police stations until the code ceases to apply.

In contrast, the neighbouring Thiruvananthapuram district has adopted a different approach. The district administration and screening committee there have decided that empanelled shooters need not surrender their weapons for the time being, allowing continued action against wild boars in affected areas.

Studies have identified Kollam as one of the worst-affected districts in Kerala in terms of wild boar menace, with Pathanapuram, Punalur and Kottarakkara taluks bearing the brunt. Many farmers have been forced to abandon cultivation, while several others have been injured in wild boar attacks.

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The situation had shown some improvement after the government empowered local bodies to order culling and authorised licensed gun holders to carry it out. However, farmers now fear that if they are made to wait until the Model Code of Conduct ends, unchecked breeding could devastate their remaining crops.

Meanwhile, there are complaints that appeals submitted by panchayats such as Mailam and Vilakkudy to the District Collector-led screening committee, seeking exemption from the surrender directive for empanelled shooters, were not considered.