Kottayam: Athira D Nair, the 25-year-old NDA candidate in Kottayam's Ettumanoor Assembly constituency, delivers her stump speeches with the knack of a seasoned politician. "Who gave you good infrastructure? It's the centre. The state takes the credit without shame," she pauses, glances around with an appeal, sandal paste on her forehead and Sanskrit phrase 'Sarvam Sri Krishnarpanamastu' (Everything is offered to Lord Krishna) tattooed on her right arm.

The youngest candidate in the Kerala assembly polls 2026, taunts and teases as she speaks. She doesn't mind the trolls that come her way. She even goes to the point of ruffling feathers. Tackling a question on her political lineage, she says, "Minister Vasavan started off as a cook in a toddy shop. He went on to become the Minister. There is no point in probing your history with politics". Athira contests against Devaswom Minister and sitting MLA V N Vasavan and DCC president Nattakom Suresh.

Right-wing activists hail her as the Kerala equivalent of BJP's Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur. At 25, Maithili pulled off a stunner in Alinagar constituency in the Bihar assembly elections held in November 2025.

Athira D Nair. Photo: Special Arrangement

Athira replaced the Twenty20 party's earlier nominee, Veena Nair, after the latter's name was found missing from the voters' list. Athira, who has no political background, says she accepted the opportunity immediately. "I have never been one to say no to a challenge. When the opportunity came, I said yes. Whatever I lack, I am eager to learn," she says.

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Campaigning for the past seven days, the young candidate has been going door-to-door, trying to introduce herself to voters in a constituency dominated by posters and flex boards of her rivals. In BJP strongholds, she says, people have begun recognising her. "It is my first time in politics and I am in the fray for MLA. As a woman, this is the best opportunity I can get at this age. Many call me a Gen Z candidate and to that I would say we have a vision, a fire within us, and we are limitless. I will be able to better understand the needs of the youth in the constituency, tackle issues such as unemployment," she says. She wants to replicate Twenty20's 'Kizhakambalam model' in Ettumanoor.

A classical dancer, Carnatic music singer, anchor, social media influencer and former teacher, Athira also holds an MSc in computer science. "Throughout my life, I have pursued what interested me and showcased my talents to people. Now it is time to listen to people and help them pursue their goals," she said. Athira said the public response so far has been encouraging. "People have been very supportive. The response shows that I am being accepted despite being a new face, which is truly a happy moment," she adds.

Athira D Nair interacts with voters in Ettumanoor. Photo: Onmanorama

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The candidate has also gained traction on social media for her personality and cultural background, but has drawn criticism for some of her campaign statements. During a meeting, she said that ration allocation, education and public transport standards, including specifications such as the width of KSRTC bus steps, are part of central norms rather than state initiatives. Her remarks triggered criticism from social media users and public figures, including actor Sneha Sreekumar, who accused her of echoing others' views.

Responding to the criticism, Athira says people are often unaware of the facts. She cites central guidelines, including vehicle safety standards such as step dimensions and anti-slip features, and says these were already in place before being highlighted in the state. "These rules already exist. It is nothing new," she explains.

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Although she has been thrust into the spotlight suddenly, she says the transition has not been drastic. "I am not someone who stays at home. As part of my business, I travel to procure raw materials. So campaigning does not feel taxing. But I am more involved physically and emotionally now, constantly thinking about what to do and how to approach things," she says.