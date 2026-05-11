Kozhikode: The Indian National Congress (INC) in Kerala has initiated discussions to appoint a new president for the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), with indications that current chief Sunny Joseph may soon join the cabinet in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government expected to assume office shortly.

According to party sources, the Congress leadership is considering at least four senior leaders for the crucial organisational post. The party is expected to announce the new KPCC president along with the list of ministers in the incoming UDF government.

The names currently under active consideration include MPs Benny Behanan, Kodikunnil Suresh, Shafi Parambil and Anto Antony. Preliminary consultations within the party have already begun.

Sunny Joseph, MLA from Peravoor, was appointed KPCC president in May 2025, replacing veteran leader K Sudhakaran as part of a broader generational transition in the Kerala Congress leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, among the frontrunners, senior Dalit leader Kodikunnil Suresh has reportedly staked claim to the post. The eight-time MP and current Chief Whip of the Congress parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha is also a former working president of the KPCC. Reports said Suresh recently met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi amid speculation over the leadership change. However, Suresh later clarified that the meeting was only a routine goodwill visit.

Benny Behanan is also emerging as a strong contender. A member of the KPCC Political Affairs Committee and former UDF convenor, Behanan is known for maintaining cordial relations across various factions within the party. Party insiders believe his elevation could help maintain the existing community balance in the state leadership, as he belongs to the same community as Sunny Joseph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anto Antony, who was earlier considered for the KPCC chief’s post in 2025, is also in the race. However, sources indicate that allegations linked to a person accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case may adversely affect his prospects.

Meanwhile, Adoor Prakash — who was appointed UDF convenor after Sunny Joseph became KPCC president — is considered unlikely to enter the race owing to health concerns. Though he remains one of the senior-most leaders in the party, insiders say he may not be keen on taking up an organisational responsibility at this stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party is also seriously considering Shafi Parambil, MP from Vadakara and one of the current KPCC working presidents. Congress leaders point to the party’s recent electoral gains in traditional Left strongholds such as Perambra, Koyilandy, Nadapuram and Kuttiadi as a factor strengthening Shafi’s case. However, party leadership is also expected to weigh community and regional equations before making a final decision.

With cabinet formation and organisational restructuring happening simultaneously, the Congress leadership is aiming to strike a balance between experience, generational change and community representation while selecting the next face of the party in Kerala.