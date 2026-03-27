Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider a representation filed against BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan over alleged communal remarks made during campaigning in the Guruvayur constituency ahead of the Assembly elections.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the ECI to take a decision on the representation within two months. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Kerala Students' Union (KSU) leader Gokul Guruvayoor.

Gopalakrishnan, the NDA candidate from Guruvayur, had allegedly posted on social media, accusing other parties of not fielding Hindu candidates in the constituency. A case has already been registered against him at the Guruvayur Temple Police Station under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and section 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

The court noted that an FIR has already been registered and that the video in question has been removed. It was observed that since the representation is pending before the ECI, the petitioner must first pursue the available remedy before the Commission.

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Observing that the representation is yet to be decided, the court directed the ECI to consider it within two months of receiving the order and disposed of the petition. The court also said that since the election process had commenced, it would not make any observations that could affect the poll process.

(With LiveLaw inputs)