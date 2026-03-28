Kalpetta: A newlywed woman from Wayanad was killed in a road accident on the Dammam–Riyadh Highway in Saudi Arabia on Friday night. The deceased is Hida Nourin (23), daughter of Kalppakkan Veettil Ameer Ali and Bushra from Meppadi.

She met with the accident while travelling with her husband, Muhammed Yaseer, to meet his parents in Riyadh. A native of Kannur, Yaseer has been working in Saudi Arabia.

The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in lost control and overturned at Umm Al Araad, near Orarira, along the highway. According to reports, Hida died on the spot, while her husband sustained serious injuries. Hospital sources confirmed that Yaseer’s condition is stable.

In view of travel restrictions due to tensions in the Middle East, Hida’s last rites were performed in Saudi Arabia.

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Hida and Yaseer got married in Dammam on March 22, as both families decided to avoid travel to Kerala due to the Middle East conflict triggered by the US–Israel attack on Iran.

Hida’s father, Ameer Ali, has been working in Saudi Arabia for a long time. An engineering graduate, Hida had travelled to Saudi Arabia along with her mother, Bushra, and her two sisters, Nida and Aizal, on a visiting visa two months ago.