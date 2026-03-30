Pathanamthitta: With no CCTV coverage in the immediate vicinity, no usable fingerprints, no mobile phone signals to track and a misleading vehicle registration number from OLX, the Pandalam police initially found themselves grappling with a near-perfect crime after a burglary in January involving 51.5 sovereigns of gold.

The breakthrough came only after similar incidents were reported in Kollam’s Kundara and Karnataka’s Udupi. These cases helped investigators identify an interstate gang of habitual offenders from Tamil Nadu. So far, five of the seven accused have been arrested, with the latest being the prime accused, Marutharaj alias ‘Sub Jail’ Raja (28), who was apprehended from Tirunelveli on Saturday.

A native of Kadayamallur in Tenkasi, Marutharaj is a history-sheeter involved in around 50 cases, including murder, attempted murder, and multiple robbery cases. He had been absconding and was wanted by several police stations in Tamil Nadu. He was later produced before a court in Adoor and remanded to the Kottarakkara sub-jail.

“Tracking Marutharaj was particularly challenging. Our team had to remain in Tamil Nadu for days before locating and arresting him,” said Pathanamthitta District Police Chief R Anand.

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The burglary took place around midnight on January 28 at the house of Bijunath in Pandalam. Marutharaj and his associates broke open the front door and ransacked a wardrobe in the bedroom, making away with the gold. The house was unoccupied at the time, as the owner and his wife work in the UAE. Bijunath’s mother, who usually stays there, had spent the night at his brother’s nearby house. The theft came to light the next morning when she returned.

Initial investigations yielded little evidence. The absence of CCTV cameras in the immediate area and the lack of forensic clues made the probe difficult. Police then examined footage from nearly 400 cameras along possible routes, eventually identifying a suspicious Swift Dzire carrying four men. However, the registration number matched a different vehicle listed for sale on OLX, indicating deliberate misdirection.

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Further inquiry revealed similar burglary attempts in five houses in Kundara, though no valuables were stolen there. The consistent modus operandi pointed to the same group. Tracking the vehicle’s movement led investigators to a similar theft in Udupi, where 70 sovereigns of gold were stolen.

Coordinating with the Karnataka police, the Pathanamthitta team confirmed the involvement of the same gang. “We realised it was an inter-state operation, though initially we were unsure whether they were based in Tamil Nadu or Karnataka. CCTV tracking led us to Nagercoil and eventually to Tirunelveli,” the SP said.

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After an extensive search in Tirunelveli, police located the car used in the crime at a workshop. Tracing its owner helped identify the accused. Seven individuals were found to be directly or indirectly involved.

The first arrests—Isakki Ramesh and Ganesh—were made in February, followed by Isakki Raja and Nambi Raja in early March. One accused had already been arrested in a separate case in Tamil Nadu and was later handed over to the Kerala police.

Following initial procedures, the first four arrested were handed over to the Karnataka police in connection with the Udupi case. “We believe timely intervention prevented further crimes. Details of the gang’s methods have now been shared with law enforcement agencies across the country to aid future investigations,” the SP added. All accused have been charged under relevant sections for housebreaking and theft. The stolen gold has not yet been recovered.

“It is extremely difficult to extract information from them. They are highly organised and do not reveal details about their associates,” a Pandalam police officer said.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of District Police Chief R Anand, with a team comprising Pandalam SHO Sajeesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector U V Vishnu, and officers S Anvarsha, R Ranjith, Niyas, B Arun, and Siju.