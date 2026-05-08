Kottayam: The leadership tussle within the Congress over the Chief Minister post took a dramatic turn on Friday after a party worker in Kottayam attempted self-immolation, demanding that V D Satheesan be named Kerala’s next Chief Minister.

The incident occurred around 10 am at Kurupanthara junction in Kaduthuruthy. Police said Francis John, a Congress worker, climbed onto the back of his autorickshaw pickup vehicle at the junction and poured petrol over himself while raising slogans in support of Satheesan.

Police officers who were present at the spot intervened in time and prevented any mishap.

Kaduthuruthy Police later took Francis into custody. Officials said a case will be registered against him under Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for knowingly committing an act that endangered public safety.

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Police told Onmanorama that preliminary information suggests the act was politically motivated. They said it was not immediately clear whether the man had any underlying personal or mental health concerns.

The incident comes amid growing protests by Congress workers across the state demanding that Satheesan be chosen as Chief Minister.

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According to reports, Congress workers in Puthuppally and other parts of Kottayam are planning marches in support of Satheesan. A social media campaign has also gained momentum, with supporters sharing his photograph alongside slogans such as “Let V D lead” and “Let the one who led the battle lead.”

Apart from Satheesan, K C Venugopal and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala are also being considered for the post. Reports suggest that a majority of MLAs favour Venugopal for the top post, triggering sharp rebuke from Congress supporters. Many supporters took to social media and criticised the party leadership’s indecision, calling it an example of the Congress’ “double standards.”

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Earlier, protest marches were held in several constituencies, including Peravoor, Thodupuzha, Ernakulam and Paravoor in favour of Satheesan, as workers intensified pressure on the leadership over the CM selection.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers are expected to submit their report on the views of newly elected Congress MLAs to party president Mallikarjun Kharge later on Friday.