All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal has filed a defamation case before the Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in connection with the alleged bribery-for-election-ticket controversy. The case has been filed against Gaurav Kumar, a native of Haryana, whom Venugopal has accused of making baseless and fabricated claims with a clear political agenda ahead of the elections.

In the complaint, Venugopal alleges that the accusations were deliberately timed to damage his reputation and public image in the run-up to the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. He had earlier described the allegations as a “BJP-CPM-sponsored” move.

According to the petition, the allegations relate to the Haryana Assembly elections held in 2024 but surfaced only in 2026, nearly two years later. It also states that the accused convened a press conference to amplify the claims and attract media attention.

Venugopal further pointed out that a complaint had been submitted to the State Police Chief on February 23, 2026. He alleges that false information was systematically disseminated through media outlets and social media platforms as part of a coordinated effort.

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The complaint emphasises that the allegations emerged at a critical juncture in Kerala’s electoral process and were widely publicised. Venugopal has expressed suspicion of a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the UDF’s electoral prospects, while also attempting to discredit the reputation he has built over years of public service.

The case has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), after the accused failed to respond to a prior legal notice or retract the allegations.