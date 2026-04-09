Isolated incidents, including allegations of bogus voting, impersonation, minor clashes and technical glitches, were reported from various polling stations across the state on Thursday. In Kasaragod, BJP district secretary Lokesh Nonda alleged that a man named Jaffar cast the vote of his elder brother, who is currently abroad, at Booth No. 128 in Sree Ramakrishna ALP School in Kayyar, Paivalike Panchayat.

Nonda said the accused was not caught on the spot, but the discrepancy was noticed later when it was found that the brother’s vote had already been cast while Jaffar’s had not. He added that indelible ink was seen on Jaffar’s finger.

According to him, when Jaffar initially came to the booth, it was assumed that he had come to cast his own vote. A request had been made to obtain CCTV footage from the booth, he added.

Meanwhile, UDF booth agent Adv Jamal was stopped from entering a booth in Adoor as he was wearing smart glasses equipped with a camera and Bluetooth. His glasses were inspected, and upon finding no issues, he was allowed to enter. The Kasaragod police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway.

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In Thrissur, a case of alleged bogus voting was reported from Government Girls School polling Booth No. 49 in Wadakkanchery after a man named Sajeevan claimed that his vote had already been cast through a postal ballot. Wadakkanchery NDA candidate Ullas Babu, speaking to the media, said he had begun a sit-in protest over the issue. He said Sajeevan had arrived at the polling booth to vote, following which the matter was taken up with the Returning Officer (RO), Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) and the district Collector.

According to him, officials indicated that the issue may have been due to an error by a police officer. Ullas Babu questioned the fairness of the situation, stating that Sajeevan should not be denied his vote due to an official’s mistake.

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A minor scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP activists at Manalur after UDF candidate T N Prathapan arrived in the area. According to police, BJP activists prevented people accompanying Prathapan from entering the booth premises, leading to the scuffle.

In Kasaragod, minor tensions were reported after Trikaripur NDA candidate Ravi Kulangara was allegedly blocked by CPM workers from voting. In Adoor, LDF and BJP workers engaged in a verbal altercation. Similar incidents were reported from Palakkad, Ottapalam, Shoranur and Kuttiadi.

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In Kozhikode, an allegation of bogus voting emerged in Ayanjeri in the Kuttiadi constituency. A voter, Zeenath from Booth No. 47, faced the issue. She said that when she entered the booth, officials informed her that a postal vote had already been cast in her name.

In Kalpetta, Wayanad, a polling agent was removed after it was found that she was simultaneously working as an ASHA worker.

Additionally, due to technical issues with the voting machines in Nilambur in Malappuram and Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta, polling has been halted for the past 45 minutes while the issue is being fixed.