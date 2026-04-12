The Chakkarakkallu police in Kannur on Sunday booked two faculty members of Kannur Dental College in connection with the death of student Nithin Raj R L on the campus. The accused have been identified as Dr M K Ram and K T Sangeetha Nambiar.

They have been charged under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which deals with intentional insult or intimidation of an SC/ST member in public view, and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kannur City Police Commissioner Nidhin Raj said further investigation, including analysis of Nithin’s mobile phone call data records (CDR), revealed that he had taken a loan through a mobile app during December–January. “He had received multiple calls regarding the loan. The agency had also obtained the contact number of a teacher. When the loan defaulted, the teacher, too, was contacted. Similar calls were made to the teacher on April 10,” he said, adding that the resulting mental stress could have been possible a contributing factor.

The commissioner said it is yet to be determined how the loan agency accessed the teacher’s contact. “It could have been shared voluntarily or accessed through app permissions. This will be confirmed through forensic analysis,” he added.

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Nithin, 26, a first-year BDS student and a native of Uzhamalackal in Thiruvananthapuram, was found lying on a stone-paved area between the administrative block and hospital at the institution around 1.30 pm on April 10. He was rushed to the casualty department but succumbed to his injuries at 3.35 pm.

Initially, a case of unnatural death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The case took a serious turn after Nithin’s family alleged that he had been subjected to sustained harassment and casteist abuse by faculty members. Audio clips purportedly supporting these claims also surfaced.

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Following the allegations, the college suspended the two faculty members and constituted an internal inquiry committee. The State Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case and directed the Kannur City Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry amid growing protests by the family.

A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), including cyber experts, has been formed. “We have recorded statements from the family and analysed the student’s phone data, including chats. Based on this, charges of abetment to suicide and provisions under the SC/ST Act were added to the FIR,” the commissioner said.

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The probe team is also examining a previous complaint involving Nithin in a suspected online honey-trap case. According to police, the complainant alleged he had been deceived in an online relationship. “There were some issues involving the college authorities at that time. The student had later given a written assurance that no such incidents would recur,” the commissioner said, adding that the complainant had not pursued the case further. The earlier complaint is now being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Three audio clips attributed to Nithin have surfaced, in which he alleges that a faculty member used casteist remarks, insulted him, and issued threats. In one clip, he claims he was called an “idiot” in the staff room and threatened with physical harm. He also said the teacher mocked his mother and referred to her surgery, later informing him that three marks had been deducted and asking him to “surprise” his parents with it. “I tolerated the insults as much as I could,” he said in the recording, adding that he eventually lost his temper and told the teacher he would not attend his class.

On the authenticity of the clips, the commissioner said they would be examined with due seriousness. “Only a cyber forensic analysis can establish when the recordings were made. The phone has been seized and will undergo detailed examination,” he said. Statements from other students will also be recorded, though many are currently in distress.

Police teams will also visit Nithin’s native place in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the ongoing investigation.