All Kerala Twins Meetup in Kochi, exhibition of paintings by Mopasang Valath at Chalukkunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery in Kottayam, musical performance 'Purani Geet' at Town Hall in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Palayam Ashan Square: Kumaranaasan Birth Anniversary Celebration by Pachalloor Sukumaran Smaraka Vanchinad Kalavedi 8:00 am.

Press Club: Viji VS State Conference by Mayor V V Rajesh 10:00 am.

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Press Club: Book release of 'Pukamarakkulliloode' written by M S Ajith Kumar 10:00 am.

Statue Padma Cafe: Aksharasloka Sadassu (Poetry Recitation Gathering) 3:00 pm.

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Statue MES Hall: Wisdom Islamic Organization District Committee District Haj Study Camp 8:30 pm.

Mudavanmughal Ulakudayaperumal Thampuran Temple: Festival, Thalappoli (a ritualistic procession with lamps) 7:00 pm.

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Kollam

DCC Hall: Drawing Competition 10:30 am, Public Conference 3:00 pm.

Chattannoor Variyam Mahadeva Temple: Festival. Elephant Neerattu (ritualistic bath for elephants), Anayoottu (feeding of elephants) 9:30 am, Procession 4:00 pm, Ilanjithara Melam (percussion ensemble under the Ilanji tree) 5:00 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam Nagampadam St. Anthony's Relic Pilgrimage Centre: Novena Feast. Rosary - 9:15 am, 4:15 pm, Holy Mass, Novena, Adoration - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm.

Kottayam Kopprath Durga Bhagavathi Temple: Festival, Flag Hoisting. Kulavazha Purappadu (procession of girls holding plantain leaves) - 4:00 pm, Flag Hoisting - Tantri Perinjeri Mana Vasudevan Namboodiripad - 6:30 pm. Thiruvathira on stage - 7:30 pm, Karaoke Ganamela - 8:30 pm.

Chalukkunnu Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Mopasang Valath - 9:00 am.

Kumaranallur Thanmaya Media Centre: Navayug Children's Theater Summer Camp. Puppet Making - 9:00 am, Storytelling - Dr. Anju Maria - 2:00 pm, Clown Show - Manoj - 6:00 pm, Magic Show - Thoppil Suresh - 7:00 pm, Film Screening - 8:00 pm.

Mallussery Sindhu Nursery School: Free Eye Camp organized by Oruma Residents Welfare Association and Thellakam Ahalyam Foundation Eye Hospital - 10:00 am.

Kochi

Edappally Lulu Mall: All Kerala Twins Meetup - 10:00 am.

Edappally Changampuzha Park: Kavya Moola (origin of poetry) - 2:00 pm, Saraga Sangeetham Ganamela (musical performance) - 6:00 pm.

Thiruvairanikkulam Kailasam Wellness Park: Thiruvairanikkulam Fest 6:30 pm.

Kozhikode

Kozhikode Beach Near Starbucks: Malabar Maxivision Eye Hospital and Nubergg Labs jointly organized Free Eye Check-up, Diabetes Detection Camp 6:30 pm.

MSS Auditorium: Wisdom Islamic Organization State Leadership Meet, Inauguration by State President P.N. Abdullathif Madani 10:00 am.

EMS Stadium Ground: Vishu Handloom Fair 2026, 10:00 am.

Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Vishu Fair 10:00 am.

Pantheerankavu Near Canara Bank: Prime Minister Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra Inauguration 10:00 am.

Gujarathi Street Design Ashram: Indie Comix Fest 10:00 am.

Karaparamb Oman Plaza Ragaranjini Center for Music Therapy: Ragaranjini Centre for Music Therapy Inauguration, Music Director Tej Mervin 12:00 pm.

Kuthiravattam Deshaposhini Community Hall: Kuthiravattam East Residents Association Souvenir and Book release of 'Ee Snehatheerathu' by P.C. Sulochana by Mayor O. Sadashivan 4:00 pm.

Town Hall: Calicut Music Club Silver Jubilee Celebration - Musical Performance 'Purani Geet' 5:30 pm.

Mananchira Dr CBC Variyar Memorial Basketball Court: Fiesta Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament, Final (Women's) KSEB - South Central Railway 5:00 pm, (Men's) Indian Bank - Young Orions 6:30 pm.