Thiruvananthapuram: Against the backdrop of the death of a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Ancharakandi in Kannur, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday raised concerns over caste discrimination in higher educational institutions in the state.

In a message on Ambedkar Jayanti, the Chief Minister described the death of Nithin Raj, 22, a native of Uzhamalakkal in Thiruvananthapuram, as deeply painful and unacceptable. He said the developments that emerged after the incident were disturbing, particularly for a state that prides itself on progressive values, and called for renewed commitment to the ideals of Dr B R Ambedkar.

He asserted that those responsible for pushing a bright student to such a tragic end had committed an unpardonable offence, and said the entire state stood in solidarity with the bereaved family.

Highlighting Ambedkar’s legacy, Vijayan said the architect of the Constitution dedicated his life to building a society free of caste divisions, and that his struggle against the caste system and commitment to social justice continue to guide the nation.

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At the same time, he expressed concern over instances of caste-based discrimination, including in higher educational institutions, and said it was time to introspect whether Kerala was losing the values it has long upheld.

The Chief Minister also noted that the long-pending demand to implement the Rohith Vemula Act to curb caste discrimination on campuses has not yet been taken up by the Centre. He added that the University Grants Commission’s alternative guidelines have been stayed by the Supreme Court.

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Calling for collective action, he urged society to stand united against all forms of division and hatred, including caste discrimination, and to draw strength from Ambedkar’s ideas in building an equitable and just society.

Nithin Raj R L, a first-year BDS student from Uzhamalakkal, died on April 10. The case was initially registered as an unnatural death, but it took a serious turn after his family alleged sustained harassment and caste-based abuse by faculty members. Audio clips purportedly supporting the claims also surfaced.

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Following the allegations, the college suspended two faculty members—Dr M K Ram and K T Sangeetha Nambiar. They were later booked under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which deals with intentional insult or intimidation of an SC/ST member in public view, and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).