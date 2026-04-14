Aaron Philip Jacob, a 19-year-old from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, received an unexpected response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after he expressed disappointment over missing out on its ‘halwa’ campaign during the recent Assembly elections.

A first-time voter, Aaron had gone to cast his ballot on April 9, expecting to receive the treat announced as part of the initiative. However, he later learnt that the campaign was limited to select polling booths, and his booth at Marthoma LP School in Thiruvalla was not among them.

“I initially felt it was unfair and even heard rumours that the campaign was being held only at booths where celebrities vote. Later, I understood that it was restricted to select centres,” Aaron, a second-year BA English Literature student at Baselius College, Kottayam, told Onmanorama.

Despite acknowledging the intent behind the initiative, he raised concerns about its uneven implementation. In an email to the ECI, Aaron pointed out that while the scheme was meant to encourage first-time voters, many eligible voters did not receive the benefit.

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“Such inconsistency creates disappointment and leaves a negative impression. If equal distribution cannot be ensured, it raises questions about the purpose of introducing such a scheme,” he noted. He also submitted a complaint to the Pathanamthitta district collector.

What followed, however, came as a surprise. Aaron said he received a response from the ECI the very same day, and was later contacted by the Additional Chief Electoral Officer, who enquired about the issue and asked for his address in Kottayam.

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“On April 13, I received a parcel via speed post containing the same halwa distributed on polling day,” he said. The campaign was conducted in association with Fulva, a Kozhikode-based startup, aimed at encouraging voter participation, among first-time voters.