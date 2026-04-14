Palode: Nestled in the lush folds of the Western Ghats, Peringamala Panchayat holds immense promise as a tourism hotspot, yet the vision of establishing a tourism hub here remains unfulfilled.

Plans for a connected tourism project, envisioned as a hub linking the biodiversity rich landscapes of Peringamala, which has earned a place on the UN Heritage list, with the Botanical Garden in Palode and other world class research institutions, have largely remained on paper. Though frequently highlighted during elections, these proposals are yet to see the light of day. Experts believe that such eco friendly, integrated tourism initiatives could unlock significant development opportunities for the high ranges of the Western Ghats.

The Western Ghats stretch in Peringamala also serve as a vital natural laboratory for environmentalists and researchers. The region boasts breathtaking landscapes, including canyons, waterfalls, habitats of the Nilgiri tahr, and bird sanctuaries. Equally noteworthy is the Arippakshi sanctuary, which continues to remain neglected. Freshwater marshlands such as Pandimotta, Chinnappulmedu, and Oduchuttrapadukka further enhance the area’s ecological richness. A long pending demand of tourists is the establishment of a ropeway connecting Ponmudi, regarded the pride of Peringamala, with Barimoor and Mankayam.

A comprehensive tourism circuit linking Meenmudi Hydel Tourism in Nanthiyodu panchayat, Arippa eco tourism, and Varkala is also expected to open up vast possibilities. However, the Nanniyodu Hydel Tourism project has remained shut for the past three years and no new initiatives have been launched in Mankayam or Arippa.