Alappuzha: The coastal railway line doubling project is losing momentum due to a labour shortage, triggered by the return of migrant workers from Kerala ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with the approaching monsoon posing the risk of further delays.

While the works already underway continue to progress, there are not enough workers to begin construction at new sites, and unless maximum work is completed before the onset of the monsoon, the project could face further delays. Work is currently progressing in stretches that had earlier received approval for doubling, including the Ernakulam–Kumbalam and Kumbalam–Thuravoor sections, where land acquisition had already been completed and handed over to the Railways.

In Alappuzha district, construction activities, including work on the Aroor bridge, are ongoing. In the Kumbalam–Thuravoor stretch, works on bridges and railway yards, along with land filling for the new track, are also progressing.

Although the Railway engineering wing is considering launching works at a few more locations, contractors currently lack sufficient manpower to take up these works. There is also a shortage of workers at concrete plants supplying materials for bridge construction and related activities. Officials expect many workers to return after the elections in West Bengal. However, if the monsoon sets in by the end of May, the pace of work is likely to slow down further. Much of the new track is being laid across marshy terrain, which will make construction during the rainy season particularly challenging.

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Though essential supplies are being managed, work has not come to a complete halt. On the Aroor–Kumbalam bridge, piling from the Aroor side up to the National Waterway stretch has been completed, and nearly half of the pillar work is done. Piling from the Kumbalam side is currently in progress.

While soil is being transported steadily from Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, the engineering wing estimates that embankment works for raising the tracks could be accelerated if more earth becomes available.