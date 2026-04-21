Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have responded to the Thrissur firecracker unit tragedy, with the Prime Minister announcing an ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and financial assistance for the injured.

In a post on X, Modi expressed his condolences as well.

"Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Thrissur, Keralam. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi, also in a post on X, called for swift rescue efforts.

Deeply saddened to hear about the explosion at a fireworks facility in Thrissur, Kerala just days before Pooram.



The tragic loss of lives and the scale of devastation is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families of the victims.



The government must ensure swift rescue… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 21, 2026

"Deeply saddened to hear about the explosion at a fireworks facility in Thrissur, Kerala, just days before Pooram. The tragic loss of lives and the scale of devastation are heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. The government must ensure swift rescue efforts and immediate medical care for all the injured," he said.