Following the blast at the Thrissur Pooram fireworks storage facility in Mundathikkodu on Tuesday afternoon, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed all government departments for coordinated rescue efforts. The state government has announced ₹50 lakh from the Flood and Other Emergencies Fund, to be disbursed through the Thrissur District Collector, for immediate response measures.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said expert doctors from outside the state would be brought in if needed to ensure specialised treatment for burn survivors. A dedicated system has also been established to monitor the relief efforts, he said.

Coordinated action is underway involving the police, fire and rescue services, health department, and the revenue and disaster management authorities. State Health Minister Veena George has instructed that specialised care be provided at the Government Medical College and Thrissur General Hospital, while nearby hospitals have been asked to remain prepared for additional support. She has also called for the deployment of extra ambulances, including the 108 Kanivu service.

Meawnhile, two control rooms have been set up for disbursal of information related to the incident. One of these is at the Mundathikkodu village office (85476 14620) while the other is at the Thrissur Taluk Office (0488-4232226).

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So far, 13 people have been confirmed dead in the mishap, with the toll expected to rise.