Kozhikode: With the Assembly election results set to be announced in the coming days, internal rifts within the BJP’s Kozhikode North district unit have intensified.

Days after a group of party workers was expelled, tensions spilled onto the streets as a section of BJP workers staged an open protest against North district president Praphul Krishnan in Vadakara on Wednesday. The protesters also burned an effigy of the leader as a mark of dissent.

The unrest traces back to disagreements over candidate selection in several northern constituencies ahead of the Assembly elections. A faction within the party had opposed the official nominees and decided to contest against them.

In Vadakara, P Shyamraj Kuriyadi, and in Nadapuram, K Padmakumar, had filed nomination papers against the party’s official candidates. They were backed by around nine BJP workers.

Following the polling, the party leadership initiated disciplinary action. With the approval of the state committee, district president Praful Krishna expelled V T Vineesh, A V Ganesan, P Shyamraj Kuriyadi from Vadakara, and Ravi Vellur, Padmakumar, P P Rajan, P K Bijeesh, Nanu Manchakkal, and E K Babu from Nadapuram.

The action was taken against them for contesting as rebel candidates and supporting activities against the party’s official nominees during the election