Kasaragod: A 36-year-old woman under the Rajapuram police station limits has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act on charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy.

The case came to light when the Hosdurg police were recording the statement of the 17-year-old in a separate POCSO case, in which he is accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old child. The two cases and the victims and accused are not related, according to the Rajapuram police.

The 17-year-old boy, who is physically challenged, allegedly assaulted the four-year-old child while they were at the District Hospital in Kanhangad. Based on a complaint from the child’s family, the Hosdurg police registered a POCSO case against the boy and recorded his statement. However, when the police were questioning him in connection with the case, the boy revealed that he himself had been sexually assaulted by a 36-year-old woman.

Following this, a POCSO case was initially registered against the woman at the Hosdurg police station and later transferred to the Rajapuram police station, who have begun the investigation into the matter. Police have not disclosed the identity of the woman.