Social media influencer among two held with MDMA worth ₹3cr in Kozhikode
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Around 2 kilograms of MDMA, valued at an estimated ₹3 crore on the illegal market, were seized by the Excise Department near Pantheerankavu toll plaza.
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Two individuals, Fathima Nasreen, a social media influencer, and P K Shafeeq, who has a prior record of drug trafficking, were arrested in connection with the seizure.
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The MDMA was discovered hidden within the bonnet of the car the accused were travelling in, following surveillance based on intelligence inputs.
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Kozhikode: In a major drug bust, the Excise Department seized around 2 kilograms of MDMA near the Pantheerankavu toll plaza in the city on Thursday. Two persons, including a social media influencer, were arrested in connection with the case.
The arrested are Fathima Nasreen, a native of Adivaram in Kozhikode, and P K Shafeeq, a resident of Kacherikkal in Kondotty. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth approximately ₹3 crore in the illegal market.
The arrest was made by the Excise Commissioner’s Special Squad, which intercepted the car in which the accused were travelling. Acting on intelligence inputs, the team had been waiting in the area for hours before stopping the vehicle. The MDMA was found concealed inside the bonnet of the car.
Fathima Nasreen is known on social media for her videos related to relationships and personal life topics. According to excise officials, Shafeeq has a prior record and was earlier involved in cases related to the trafficking of banned narcotic substances.
Officials said this is one of the largest MDMA seizures reported in Kozhikode district in recent times.