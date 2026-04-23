Kozhikode: In a major drug bust, the Excise Department seized around 2 kilograms of MDMA near the Pantheerankavu toll plaza in the city on Thursday. Two persons, including a social media influencer, were arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested are Fathima Nasreen, a native of Adivaram in Kozhikode, and P K Shafeeq, a resident of Kacherikkal in Kondotty. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth approximately ₹3 crore in the illegal market.

The arrest was made by the Excise Commissioner’s Special Squad, which intercepted the car in which the accused were travelling. Acting on intelligence inputs, the team had been waiting in the area for hours before stopping the vehicle. The MDMA was found concealed inside the bonnet of the car.

Police seized MDMA worth ₹3 crore in Kozhikode. Photo: Special Arrangement

Fathima Nasreen is known on social media for her videos related to relationships and personal life topics. According to excise officials, Shafeeq has a prior record and was earlier involved in cases related to the trafficking of banned narcotic substances.

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Officials said this is one of the largest MDMA seizures reported in Kozhikode district in recent times.