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In a second snakebite death reported on Thursday, a 42-year-old woman died around 8 pm. The deceased, Seleena, was a native of Cheravally in Kayamkulam. Police said her relatives have reached the station to record statements, and an FIR will be registered soon.

In another incident, an 18-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital after being bitten by a snake while returning home from her grandmother’s house. The injured, Durga, a native of Vengodu, Pothencodu in Thiruvananthapuram, is in stable condition.

These incidents come close on the heels of the death of eight-year-old Dikshal Dileep, who died of a snakebite at Azhoor in Chirayinkeezhu on Thursday. He was the eldest son of Dileep and Anu.

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