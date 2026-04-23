42-year-old woman dies of snakebite in Alappuzha
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A 42-year-old woman named Seleena died from a snake bite on Thursday evening.
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This is the second reported death from a snake bite in the region on Thursday, following the death of an eight-year-old boy.
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Police are investigating the woman's death, with relatives expected to provide statements.
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In a second snakebite death reported on Thursday, a 42-year-old woman died around 8 pm. The deceased, Seleena, was a native of Cheravally in Kayamkulam. Police said her relatives have reached the station to record statements, and an FIR will be registered soon.
In another incident, an 18-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital after being bitten by a snake while returning home from her grandmother’s house. The injured, Durga, a native of Vengodu, Pothencodu in Thiruvananthapuram, is in stable condition.
These incidents come close on the heels of the death of eight-year-old Dikshal Dileep, who died of a snakebite at Azhoor in Chirayinkeezhu on Thursday. He was the eldest son of Dileep and Anu.