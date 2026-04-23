Nileshwaram: Concerns are mounting over the continued use of a 1957-built bridge at Market Junction, even as a new bridge nears completion nearby, with the National Highways Authority maintaining that it has no plans to demolish the old structure.

The construction of a new bridge across the river, part of the national highway development project, is in its final phase. Despite repeated demands, however, the NHAI has reiterated its stand that the old bridge will not be demolished or replaced.

The underside of the old bridge is reportedly in a severely deteriorated state, while passengers also report strong vibrations as vehicles pass over it. Despite these concerns, no scientific assessment has yet been carried out to evaluate its structural stability. If the decision is to retain the existing structure, questions are being raised as to why the nearby new bridge and the Kacherippadavu bridge were constructed with increased height under the pretext of facilitating water transport. The proposed Bekal waterway is also expected to pass through this stretch.

Demanding the demolition and reconstruction of the old bridge, along with a skywalk in the market area, the municipal ad hoc committee and a public action council have been staging protests.

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A consultant appointed by the National Highways Authority has already conducted an inspection of the structure. According to NHAI consultant Mallikarjuna, a team of experts from IIT Chennai will arrive on the 24th to assess the structural fitness of the old bridge at Market Junction, Nileshwaram.

NHAI officials also held discussions with Municipal Chairman PP Mohammed Rafi, Ad hoc Committee Convener E Shajeer, municipal councillors K Satheesan, P V Satheesan, Sathi Bharathan and ad hoc committee members Sethu Bankalam and K P Naseer.