Kozhikode: Indicating that internal dissent within the Kerala unit of the Indian National League (INL) is spilling over to its Gulf units, A M Abdullakkutty, a senior leader of the Indian Muslim Cultural Organisation (IMCC), the party’s expatriate wing, resigned from the party on Thursday.

With this, Abdullakkutty has ended his 32-year-long association with the INL and the IMCC. He announced his resignation at a press conference held in Jeddah.

Addressing the media, Abdulla Kutty alleged that the party has now been reduced to merely praising the Left Democratic Front (LDF). He said continuing in the party would be a betrayal of his conscience, and therefore, he has resigned from its primary membership.

He further accused the leadership of being paralysed by factionalism and a lack of mutual trust. According to him, the leadership has maintained a “shameful silence” on several pressing issues faced by the country, society, and the community, raising questions about their claim to be the political heirs of Ibrahim Sulaiman Sait.

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Criticising the party’s recent stance, Abdulla Kutty said the leadership failed to take a firm position against what he described as the “communal rhetoric” of Vellappally Natesan. He also alleged that the party’s attempt to engage with and justify Vellappally had led to public embarrassment.

He added that despite being part of the LDF, the party has not been able to secure any meaningful gains, and termed its continued dependence on the front as “embarrassing.” He also said the party has failed to adopt relevant political positions or develop clear policy directions in tune with changing times.

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Referring to relief efforts in Chooralmala, Abdulla Kutty said the INL initially took commendable steps but later withdrew from follow-up activities. He claimed that despite arranging financial resources to build around 15 houses and urging the leadership to acquire land, the project did not materialise as the leadership failed to act.

He also pointed out that although the IMCC had extended significant support on various occasions, it was deliberately excluded from key policy discussions within the party.

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Abdulla Kutty said he had already resigned from the post of state secretariat member and IMCC GCC chairman last year. However, he made the resignation public now to avoid confusion among party workers.

Abdullakkutty had earlier been removed from the post of national president of the IMCC’s Saudi chapter in 2021 as part of disciplinary action by the party leadership. The action followed his allegation that state party president A.P. Abdul Wahab had demanded ₹20 lakh from him in return for considering his candidature for the Kasaragod Assembly constituency in the previous Assembly elections.