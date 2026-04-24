The body of Seleena, the 42-year-old Alappuzha native who died of a snake bite on Thursday, was laid to rest around 4.00 pm on Friday at the Town Juma Masjid, Kayamkulam. Scores of people, including relatives and residents, paid their final respects.

The incident occurred around 7.15 pm, about 3 km from her house in Cheravally, as she was about to get into her car to return after attending a relative’s wedding reception. At that time, her 10-year-old daughter, Nasiya, reportedly saw a snake slither past.

“Nasiya said she saw something slither by and thought it bit Seleena. When she checked her leg, there were slight bite marks. The family then took her to Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital,” said former Cherapally ward member S Kesunath. He said there were no immediate indications of a snake bite when she reached the hospital. “She appeared normal. Blood samples were taken for testing. Doctors said preliminary findings did not show any issue, so only first aid was given. They referred her to another hospital for further examination, but the family decided to wait for the test results,” he said.

Seleena, who had high blood pressure, later developed nausea due to stress and went into a bathroom, locking the door, he added. “After about 20 minutes, when there was no response, they opened the door and found her unconscious. She died around 8 pm,” Kesunath added.

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Her husband, Najim, who works in the Gulf, is on leave to spend time with the family. She is survived by three siblings—two working abroad and one a pharmacist. Seleena's family and relatives are in deep shock following the sudden tragedy, he added.

Taluk Hospital PRO Manjusha told Onmanorama that a snake bite can be confirmed only after the postmortem report is examined. “The blood tests are clean. They do not indicate any snake bite,” she said. Meanwhile, the RMO of Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital told the media that preliminary check-ups did not show any indications of a snake bite, due to which anti-venom was not administered.