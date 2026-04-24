Kochi: The Kizhakkambalam Panchayat council has formally moved to initiate disciplinary action and demand the removal of its secretary, T Aji, following the tragic death of a five-year-old boy at an unlicensed amusement park. The latest development comes as the administration and the Secretary engage in a public blame game over how the “Lions Jungle Park” in Pazhanganad was allowed to operate for nearly 6 months without a license.

In a council meeting held today, the panchayat decided to write to the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Director seeking the immediate removal of the secretary from his post.

Also Read Kerala Human Rights Commission orders probe into 5-year-old's death in Kizhakkambalam

Panchayat President Jincy Aji told Onmanorama that the secretary kept the council in the dark regarding the park’s legal status. “The secretary gave a report to an RTI application filed by the park authorities saying no license was needed without even inspecting the place,” she said, adding that the governing body only became aware of the secretary’s RTI response, which waived the license requirement, after the accident occurred.

“So he has the responsibility. The council had no idea about it and all are now blaming us. So today’s meeting has decided to initiate action against him,” Jincy said.

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Jincy also claimed that even though a ward member had previously advised the park owners to secure a license, the secretary’s written RTI response convinced them it was unnecessary.

Responding to the council's move, secretary T Aji denied allegations of criminal negligence, arguing that the owners never explicitly applied for a license. He maintained that the response given to a Right to Information (RTI) query last September was based on the description of the park as an “open space for relaxation and exercise”, which under the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act, does not require a license.

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“Accidents can happen anywhere, even in licensed establishments,” Aji argued, claiming the administration is attempting to “crucify” him to deflect responsibility. He further alleged that the owners misled the panchayat by not disclosing that the facility was a commercial venture charging entry fees.

Meanwhile, the members of the Opposition in the panchayat demanded the resignation of the panchayat president and the administration committee. The Opposition also alleged that the council is trying to scapegoat the secretary and opposed it. They alleged that the park, which did not have a license, collected lakhs of rupees from ticket charges and did not even pay the tax to the panchayat.

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They also conducted a protest at the panchayat office demanding compensation for the family of the deceased boy. On Monday, a protest march will be conducted by the CPM to the panchayat office.

The controversy stems from the death of Muhammad Adam, a student of Beyond Born Preschool in Palarivattom. Adam, who had a speech impairment and mild autism, was visiting the park with 25 classmates and teachers. During lunchtime, he went missing and was later found drowned in a water channel constructed for boating in the park.

Investigations revealed that the water channel where the child drowned was still under construction. The 18-acre park lacked basic safety precautions despite being marketed to children. Also, the park had been charging entry fees for over six months without any oversight.

The panchayat has issued a stop memo to the park and is investigating the collection of unauthorised entry fees. Thadayittaparambu police, which registered a case of unnatural death, are also looking into the lack of supervision by the preschool staff, as Adam was reportedly left in a room while a teacher pursued another child, who tried to run out.

Earlier, the Twenty20, which rules the panchayat, had issued a statement demanding that the police book the secretary on charges of culpable homicide and arrest him.