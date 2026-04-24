Kochi: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has dismissed claims that extreme heat triggered a motorcycle fire at a hospital parking area in Kizhakkambalam, clarifying that the blaze had already started while the vehicle was on the move and not due to parking under scorching sun for a long time.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am at a private hospital in Pazhanganad, where a motorcycle owned by MA Vinod caught fire. Initial visuals from the scene quickly spread on social media, with many attributing the fire to soaring temperatures and alleging that the bike’s seat had ignited on its own amid the heatwave.

However, Ernakulam Enforcement RTO Biju Isaac said these claims are unfounded based on preliminary findings. “We have spoken to the owner, who noticed the fire while riding the motorcycle to the hospital. The suggestion that the fire was caused by atmospheric heat is incorrect,” he said.

According to the MVD, Vinod became aware of the fire even before reaching the hospital premises. After entering the parking area, he immediately stopped the vehicle and alerted people nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital security personnel, along with staff and local residents, rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames before the situation escalated. No injuries were reported in the incident.

While ruling out the heatwave theory, officials indicated that mechanical or fuel-related issues could be possible reasons behind the fire. A detailed technical inspection is expected to determine the exact cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Factors such as fuel leakage cannot be ruled out at this stage. A thorough examination is required to establish what led to the fire,” the RTO added.