Kottayam: A water storage tank built in Kottayam to address a long-standing drinking water crisis remains unused, awaiting pipeline connectivity, while residents in the surrounding areas continue to struggle for water.

The 60,000-litre storage tank, built atop a hill in Parampuzha at a cost of ₹52 lakh, was constructed to address the acute drinking water shortage in the Perumpaikaad–Parampuzha region. The project was funded through the asset development fund of MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

The tank stands on 2.5 cents of land donated free of cost by a local resident. Although construction was completed and the facility handed over to the Kerala Water Authority 15 months ago, the authority is yet to begin work on laying the distribution pipelines. In the meantime, the government has also sanctioned ₹25 lakh for the pipeline network.

Intended beneficiaries

The project was designed to supply drinking water to key areas in Wards 3 and 4 of the municipality, covering Parampuzha and Pallipuram. Earlier, water was pumped from the treatment plant at Vellooraparambu to the storage tank atop the Incherikkunnu hill for distribution in these areas. However, with the high lying regions often receiving inadequate supply, the new facility became necessary.

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Once operational, the scheme is expected to benefit around 350 households across Kadumpukala, Valiyaparambu, Irukavala, Arthyakulam, Vadathumukalel, Pulppara, MullanKuzhi, Kottuvallypadi, Muthumalakunnu and Pallipuram.

How water was supplied earlier

Water from the Incherikkunnu storage tank was earlier supplied once in every three days in parts of Ward 3. At present, however, the interval has stretched to once in 15 to 20 days, severely affecting residents.

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In Ward 4, to address the water scarcity, a 35,000-litre storage tank was constructed in 2007 at Mullamalakunnu under the leadership of World Vision India. Water was also supplied to around 150 households through a well dug in the Muzhoor paddy field, with water pumped from it. During summer months, when this well would dry up, water from a nearby stream used to be diverted into the paddy field to enhance groundwater recharge, ensuring continued yield from the well. This practice is no longer being followed.

Why pumping has not stopped yet

Even without pipeline connectivity, water continues to be pumped from Vellooraparambu to the new storage tank at Parampuzha. A public tap has also been installed just below the tank, from where residents of nearby houses collect water in buckets for daily use.

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Protests planned

In view of the inordinate delay in addressing the drinking water crisis, local residents in Parampuzha have decided to launch a public protest and stage a march to the KWA office. An action council meeting also decided to form a committee to lead the agitation, with Ros Chandran as president and KJ Joseph as secretary.