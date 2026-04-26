The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-52 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MO 550672

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MS 849398

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MN 206929

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0577, 0854, 1142, 1214, 1892, 2500, 3728, 4158, 6592, 6785, 7268, 7463, 7853, 7857, 8259, 8607, 8804, 9472, 9918

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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0335, 1838, 2164, 2909, 4955, 5101

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0586, 0757, 1445, 1725 1949, 2516, 2735, 3287, 3314, 3619, 4608, 4716 5565, 5627, 6893, 6982, 7207, 7215, 7485, 7651, 8226, 8388, 8400, 8626, 9518

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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0025, 0068, 0229, 0356, 0714, 0799, 1031 1040, 1521, 1599, 1609, 1634, 1770, 1996, 2161, 2204, 2352, 2565, 2592, 2965, 3128 3166, 3218, 3325, 3387, 3453, 3523, 3735, 3801, 4118, 4337, 4633, 4662, 4707, 4981, 5008, 5125, 5197, 5332, 5413, 5430, 5547 5787, 5899, 5948, 5983, 6062, 6099, 6578 6808, 6950, 7048, 7208, 7240, 7612, 7696 7800, 8092, 8432, 8497, 8705, 8734, 8864, 9477, 9502, 9508, 9527, 9608, 9644, 9660, 9662, 9758, 9790, 9826, 9873, 9884

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0039, 0091, 0146, 0202, 0284, 0286, 0523 0944, 1059, 1367, 1681, 1784, 1847, 2038, 2181, 2223, 2263, 2300, 2533, 2591, 2638 2850, 2874, 2968, 3170, 3285, 3344, 3647 3701, 3724, 3738, 4053, 4113, 4132, 4239, 4259, 4279, 4557, 4605, 4800, 5001, 5016 5051, 5110, 5127, 5146, 5156, 5400, 5405, 5560, 5745, 5850, 5856, 6045, 6270, 6371, 6404, 6508, 6726, 6793, 6794, 6894, 6937, 7059, 7097, 7116, 7250, 7323, 7434, 7489, 7630, 7703, 8040, 8339, 8390, 8459, 8562, 8630, 8675, 8756, 8809, 8827, 8849, 8896, 9029, 9052, 9164, 9461, 9464, 9666, 9669, 9709

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Ninth prize: ₹100 (150)

0030, 0120, 0199, 0205, 0234, 0264, 0447, 0546, 0675, 0747, 0793, 0901, 0905, 0958, 1035, 1087, 1133, 1207, 1226, 1250, 1344, 1549, 1694, 1856, 1876, 1884, 1905, 1924, 1990, 2056, 2068, 2165, 2180, 2413, 2422, 2491, 2536, 2556, 2600, 2636, 2793, 2849, 2893, 3014, 3123, 3163, 3345, 3417, 3552, 3592, 3610, 3677, 3706, 3759, 3900, 3933, 4062, 4125, 4137, 4288, 4299, 4388, 4403, 4429, 4499, 4536, 4540, 4649, 4788, 4871, 4873, 4882, 4904, 4956, 5088, 5179, 5291, 5350, 5357, 5519, 5540, 5548, 5703, 5753, 5757, 5758, 5786, 5819, 5878, 5944, 5993, 6199, 6223, 6294, 6481, 6577, 6629, 6640, 6756, 6823, 6861, 6862, 6891, 6934, 7003, 7004, 7077, 7080, 7088, 7174, 7189, 7270, 7355, 7420, 7432, 7838, 8017, 8063, 8075, 8149, 8158, 8195, 8353, 8462, 8538, 8557, 8559, 8621, 8678, 8726, 8807, 8818, 8944, 8971, 9005, 9117, 9173, 9250, 9267, 9287, 9431, 9463, 9473, 9521, 9574, 9625, 9745, 9827, 9951, 9963

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.