Kannur: Christy, the 30-year-old youth who allegedly stabbed his mother, Geethamma, a Mahila Morcha Kannur committee member, to death in Thanikunnu, Kanichar, on Friday night, had earlier threatened to murder both his parents. According to the FIR registered at the Kelakam police station, he stabbed her in the neck with a knife inside a bedroom at their residence around 9 pm.

“Christy's father, Thankanchan, had been staying in the outhouse for the past two days after he had threatened to kill him. He had a serious drug problem, was unemployed,” said former Kanichar panchayat president Antony Sebastian.

Kelakam police said the accused was in an inebriated state at the time of the crime, though not under the influence of drugs.

On the day of the incident, Geethamma had bought fish to cook for her son. “The vendor said she had specifically asked for prawns, which her son liked. The news of the murder later came as a shock,” Antony said.

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Residents suspect the murder was premeditated. “Around 7 pm, she was working at her tailoring shop, located about 20 metres from the house, which also housed her beauty parlour. She later entered the house to serve food to her 90-year-old mother-in-law,” Antony said.

"Christy, who was playing carrom nearby, allegedly pulled down the shutter of the shop, something Geethamma never did, as she usually returned after her chores and continued work until 9 pm. He then locked his grandmother inside a room and kept the television volume high. Geethamma, who had been unwell with fever and was physically weak, is believed to have fallen asleep," he added. According to the former president, she had injury marks on her face and body, and the accused allegedly stabbed her in the neck and twisted the knife.

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Christy later called his sister, who lives in Kozhikode with her husband, and informed her about the murder. She alerted her uncles, Geethamma's brothers, who rushed to the house. However, Christy allegedly prevented them from entering the room, leading to a scuffle.

A tenant, Nipun, said he rushed to the house after hearing the commotion. “I had returned from work and was lying down when my wife told me that people were fighting in the neighbouring house. I went there and asked what the issue was. One of Geethamma’s brothers told me that Christy had killed her. I went inside the room and saw her lying in a pool of blood. I brought my car to take her to the hospital, but others said she had already died,” he said.

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He then called an ambulance and later took Christy to the Kelakam police station. “I spoke to Christy, who said he wanted to kill his father as well. I calmed him down, and we then went to the police station,” he added.

Kelakam SI confirmed that the accused brought the knife used in the crime to the station.

Neighbours said Christy had a history of violent behaviour. “He would often get into arguments and break things. He remained calm if spoken to gently, but reacted aggressively when questioned,” Nipun said.

According to Antony, the family had made several attempts to reform him. “Thankachan, who was financially weak, had worked as a mason in the Gulf, built the house and business, and even took Christy abroad for work, but he returned midway,” he said. He added that Christy has multiple cases registered against him in Bengaluru.